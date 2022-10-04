Chelan County Accepting Applications for District Court Judge

Just days after Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott announced he is resigning before the end of the year, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners have already established a plan to replace him behind the bench.

Commissioner Bob Bugert says the county will accept applications for the post currently held by Mott until 5 p.m. on October 28.

“Then the Board of County Commissioners will review potential appointees on November 1, narrowing down the applications to three finalists,” explained Bugert. “We will then interview those finalists on November 8, and then make the appointment on November 14.”

Bugert says anyone can apply for the position, including those who are running for the county’s other District Court Judge position.

“Anybody in the county can apply for this position, you just need to be qualified. So, with that in mind, it would make sense that the two candidates for the other district court judge position might indeed apply for this position.”

Chelan County deputy prosecutor Allen Blackmon and Wenatchee attorney Jon Volyn are both vying for the county’s other district court judgeship on the November ballot.

Mott’s scheduled resignation means that if either Blackmon or Volyn apply for Mott’s vacant seat, both could end up being a district court judge in Chelan County.

Mott will officially leave the bench on December 5.