You probably just received your 2024 Chelan County 1st and 2nd half property tax statements.

Have questions on what your property is valued at what the assessment is based on?

The Chelan County Assessor will hold Q & A sessions with property owners throughout the county over the next several months you may want to attend.

The meetings are intended to explain the property tax assessment process and how neighborhoods are revalued.

Property owners can learn what factors went into their 2024 tax assessment and how they impact property taxes in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Assessor Rus Cornelius has scheduled a series of four regional meetings around Chelan County for interested property owners to attend.

Each meeting will include a presentation with real estate market data and then a Q & A session.

Meeting Schedule;

March 27th for Cashmere & South Wenatchee/Malaga Area Residents @ 7pm in Wenatchee High School Commons

April 24th for Entiat & N. Wenatchee Residents @ 7pm at Chelan Co. Fire Station 206 Easy Street

May 15th for Leavenworth & Lake Wenatchee Residents @ 7pm at Chelan Co. Fire Station 228 Chumstick Hwy

June 26th for Chelan & Manson Residents @ 7pm at Chelan City Hall 135 E. Johnson

For more information call 509-667-6365 or send questions via email to: assessor@co.chelan.wa.us