Chelan County Commissioners Approve Orchard Pile Burning Extension to Combat Blight Issues

Chelan County orchardists have another few weeks of allowable green waste burning to look forward to after county commissioners voted Tuesday to extend pile burning until next month.

Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi informed the board that this spring's heavy rains have created an issue for many orchards with trees infected with blight.

"The Fire Marshal did ask that orchardists, before they burn, contact their local fire districts just to give them a heads up and ask them if there are any proper procedures or anything that they need to follow," said FitzSimmons.

The new burn pile ban for orchards in Chelan County is now July 1st.