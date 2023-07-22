Chelan County Courthouse Entrance Closed for Construction

The Chelan County Law & Center and Courthouse will be closing their entrances from Washington Street for concrete work on July 24-28.

Last year, Chelan County commissioners approved granting $1.5 million towards the construction of this new vestibule (or outside hall), which will be made mostly of glass and include updated security features.

Crews will excavate the concrete walkway and pour new concrete between both buildings to build a single-point entryway.

Security will help direct those around the back of the buildings close to Memorial Park.

Visitors should park in the back parking lot to avoid walking around the building, with better access to the new ramp and the eastern entrance to the new vestibule.

The western entrance to the new vestibule will be open by August.