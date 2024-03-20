Chelan County Narrows Search For New Fire Marshal

Chelan County is one step closer to hiring a new fire marshal.

The position was posted on Jan. 1 following the announcement that former marshal Stephen Rinaldi was leaving to take a job in Colorado.

Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the County currently has one strong candidate whom they're hoping can fill the void.

"We have one strong candidate that we're going to have a second interview with this week. That candidate did go through a first round of interviews about a week ago with the region's fire chiefs. They looked at the candidate's leadership and knowledge, as well as aspects of the job. If all goes well during this second round, we will potentially be tendering an offer to the candidate at the end of the month."

Overbay did not name the candidate involved in the interview process nor any details about their work history or experience.

He adds that finding the right person to take over the role is vital, considering the variety of details it involves.

"The position oversees a small office of fire inspectors and technicians. They perform fire investigations in areas of the county that are not covered by a fire district. They also do work on fire prevention which includes safety inspections and planning reviews. They also have interlocal agreements with most of our fire districts in the county to provide fire marshal services upon request."

Overbay says the County hopes to have a new fire marshal in place by May 1.

The posted salary range for the position is $5,980 to $7,876 per month.