Chelan County Opening Application Process for Pandemic Aid Funds

Applications for money from Chelan County's portion of the American Rescue Plan begin next week.

Chelan County Commissioner, Kevin Overbay, says there are two categories available for those seeking funds.

"We will have two applications available. One will for community agencies and non-profits - and that pot of funding will have approximately $3 million available. And then we have one for agricultural businesses that have experienced a negative financial impact due to COVID -and the total grant amount in that pot is $1 million."

The County has already allocated $850,000 to the Chelan-Douglas Health District and $300,000 for software upgrades and to the coroner's office during the pandemic.

Overbay says the county is also in the process of looking at additional ways to use the money.

"The county did set aside $10 million to invest in different programs and infrastructure. And right now, the board of commissioners is hearing from our county department heads and peers for proposed ways to use the money for capital projects or county programs that they feel will better serve the community moving forward."

In all, the county received $14.97 million in federal pandemic aid.

The application process for non-profits and small agribusiness opens on Monday, August 1 and will close on September 30.

The county will announce its award recipients on December 5.