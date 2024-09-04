Chelan County Opens Lodging Tax Grant Applications

Chelan County is now accepting applications for a share of its 2025 lodging tax funds.

The funds are allocated annually to organizations in the county for tourism-related marketing efforts and events.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith says the tax revenues are driven solely by those entities that only offer lodging in certain parts of the county.

"Every year we make lodging tax funds available that were generated in the unincorporated areas of Chelan County. It's not the cities, just the unincorporated areas of the county."

Smith says the short-term rentals (STRs) within the county's taxable zones comprise a good portion of the grant program's annual revenues.

"The STRs have a very high impact on those lodging dollars and on tourism in general. And that's the nice part about the STRs, is the County gets that revenue as opposed to the cities. We don't have discretion over the lodging tax funds of the county's cities, just that in the unincorporated areas of the county."

The County plans to give out approximately $240,000 in marketing and events grants for the 2025 calendar year.

Last year, the County awarded nearly $320,000 to 23 tourist-related groups.

Successful grant applications must show an ability to increase tourism and convention activity in Chelan County and boost overnight stays and/or increase retail sales.

Applications will be reviewed in October by the County's Lodging Tax Committee, who will make a final recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners.

The deadline to apply for lodging tax funding is Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

Potential grant recipients can apply by clicking here.