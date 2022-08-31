Development Fees Set to Increase Starting Sept. 1

Beginning September 1, Chelan County Public Works is increasing their fees on permit applications.

The Board of Chelan County Commissioners approved these increases on July 19, after a public hearing.

Chelan County Public Works Director and County Engineer, Eric Pierson, said these changes are due to the average time to process permit applications.

The last time fees were adjusted was back in 2014. Pierson explains how these fee increases will cover roughly 75 percent of application costs.

For example, the fee for road improvements was increased from $400 to $1,790.

Land use Permits, along with permits related to road construction will be affected. Changes also include fees for new driveways, county roads, new addresses, private road names, right-of-way requests, and event applications.

The new fee schedule is available here.