Position Open On Chelan County’s Equalization Board

Chelan County has an opening on one of its citizens' board of directors.

Commissioner Shon Smith says these positions are a great way for residents of the county who are interested in civics to serve their community.

"We've got some positions in the county that are filled by citizens who volunteer to do some things that need to be done inside the county. Usually these positions pertain to people who are interested in government and local government and want to get themselves involved without a huge commitment like running for office."

Smith says the open position is within his district - District 2 - with the county's Board of Equalization.

"The ideal person for the open position we have would be anybody who's interested in real estate and finance or things like accounting, administrative law, and property taxes. What that person will do is evaluate the assessed values for people who are appealing what their values have already been assessed at by the county."

Smith adds the open spot on the Board of Equalization is one of the few that are paid in the county. Most of the other board positions are volunteer, including those with the county's Boundary Review Board, Fair Board, Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Planning Commission, and Veterans Advisory Board.

Those who are interested can contact the county and ask for Smith directly.