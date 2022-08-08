Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old Redmond man was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports the man was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground.

Several bystanders swam to the area where the man submerged and were able to locate him and bring him to shore.

After repeated attempts to resuscitate the man failed, he was taken to Central Washington Hospital where he later died.

He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket. The man’s name has not yet been released.