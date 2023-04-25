Chelan County To Start Goodwin Road Project in Cashmere Soon

Work to rebuild roads south of Cashmere's Goodwin Bridge will get underway in less than a month.

The Chelan County Commission announced that a construction bid has been awarded to East Wenatchee contractor KRCI for $2,880,346.

"This is a road project in the county. It's also in the city limits. But we're working together to get this completed this summer." Commission spokesperson Jill Fitzsimmons said. "The start date for construction is tentatively set for May 22."

This project will connect the city and county projects, reconstructing and improving the remainder of Goodwin Road and that section of Sunset Road from Goodwin Road into the city limits.

The roads will be widened by another 10 feet and pedestrian features will be added.

The project is expected to last until late September.

Details are outlined here.

Get our free mobile app