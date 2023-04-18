Chelan PUD Approves $3 Million On Wenatchee Area Public Projects

Chelan PUD is setting aside nearly $3 million for improvements at three spots in the Wenatchee area.

PUD commissioners voted Monday to pay for upgrades at Wenatchee Riverfront Park, the Apple Capital Loop Trail and the Dryden Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Chelan PUD Business Advisor Felicity Saberhagen says the Loop Trail upgrade will provide access from the utility's new Service Center in Olds Station to a riverfront viewing area.

"This is important for our customer owners if they're visiting our site, because once the Confluence Parkway goes in, there will not be a direct route from the Service Center to Confluence Park for parking," said Saberhagen. "So, it'll allow access to that area easily and efficiently."

The Confluence Parkway is a road project that will be running adjacent to the park when completed in the upcoming years.

Funding for the projects comes from the PUD's Public Power Benefit Fund, which uses money from surplus energy sales to support community-minded projects.

Saberhagen says the Wenatchee Riverfront Park upgrades include a new splash pad and pavilion as part of a three-phase masterplan at the park.

attachment-Wenatchee Riverfron Park improvements image from Chelan PUD loading...

“This includes the area down at the end of 5th Street near the train depot, the existing restroom area, and also the splash pad, and where that might be located,” Sabergagen said.

Saberhagen made a presentation to PUD commissioners Monday before they voted to approve the money. She said the layout of the improvements could change before they're built.

More than half of the money being spent on the three projects this year, $1.51 million, is going toward Riverfront Park.

The PUD is spending $800,000 of the Loop Trail Extension this year and $2 million next year. Outlay for the Dryden Wastewater Plant is $670,000 for this year and $2.12 million next year. The Riverfront Park is getting $3.53 million next year to go along with the $1.51 million it's receiving in the current year.

Significant money from the Benefit fund is also going towards sport court improvements at Walla Walla Point Park.

PUD Commissioners plan to spend $6 million both this year and next year on a total of 10 projects through the Public Power Benefit Fund. The biggest portion, $2 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024, is going toward the PUD's expansion of fiber optic infrastructure that's currently available to 79 percent of the households in the county.