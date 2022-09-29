Chelan PUD Seeking Suggestions For Upgrades At Daroga State Park

Chelan PUD is asking for public comment on how to make upgrades at Daroga State Park near Orondo.

They've posted an online survey with questions about specific playground features, and questions on how to make the park inclusive and safe for kids.

Daroga State Park covers 140-acres off of U.S. Highway 97, and includes a campground, ball fields, picnic shelters and a boat launch.

Its $220,000 upgrade project is set to start next spring.

The park owned by Chelan PUD and managed by Washington State Parks.

Find the survey here. The survey closes Oct. 14.