Chelan PUD To Restore Shoreline At Riverwalk Park In Chelan

Chelan PUD will be performing restoration work at one of its area parks.

The work at Riverwalk Park in Chelan includes the installation of boulders, river cobble, native trees, and shrubs to stabilize the riverbank and help protect it from further erosion.

Chelan PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says they're also adding new picnic tables and improving waterfront access.

"We're planning to build a flat rock staircase feature that leads into the water," Hansen said. "And those are really great, sturdy launch points for stand-up paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, that sort of thing."

The stabilization work covers 520 feet of the riverbanks and is divided into three areas;

Near the sewer lift station between W. Okanogan Ave. and W. Wooden Ave.

From the wooden viewing area at S. 1st St. and W. Okanogan Ave to the boardwalk west of Webster Ave.

Across the parking lot at E. Farnham Ave.

The work is scheduled to start on March 4 and wrap up in late April depending on conditions.

The PUD says the erosion that's been taking place at Riverwalk Park is the gradual washing-away of the shore that can be caused by wind, reservoir fluctuations, boat wakes close to shore, or human activity, such as unauthorized trails or throwing rocks from the shore.

“On the south shore especially, the bank has receded close to 20 feet, and that’s valuable park land we will never get back,” Chelan PUD Parks Manager Ryan Baker said. “We’re really excited to start this project.”

Park visitors can expect temporary closures of Riverwalk Trail during construction.

Hansen says fencing will also be installed once the project is done.

"We're going to install some wooden split rail fencing to protect that newly rehabilitated shoreline so that the native plants have a chance to establish," said Hansen. "And we're encouraging visitors to go use the new, improved waterfront access point."

Chelan PUD owns 15 parks in Chelan and Douglas counties as part of its commitment to enhance the quality of life in the area. The PUD is also required to operate and maintain the parks as a condition for operating hydropower-generating dams under licensing from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.