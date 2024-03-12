Chelan PUD Donating Sculpture To City Of Wenatchee

Chelan PUD is donating artwork to the city of Wenatchee.

The PUD has vacated its 5th Street campus for its new headquarters in Olds Station and has offered its outdoor sculpture titled “Granite Fern Flower" to the city.

Wenatchee Recreation & Cultural Services Director Dave Erickson says the sculpture will help meet a city priority.

"This donation would be consistent with our comprehensive plan," said Erickson. "We've got a goal in that plan to bring additional sculptures and artwork out to our neighborhood parks."

The city's Arts, Recreation, and Parks Commission reviewed the donation and unanimously recommended acceptance.

The City Council then approved the donation of the piece at its last meeting.

The process will now begin to relocate the Granite Fern Flower sculpture to Pennsylvania Park at the end of March.

Wenatchee city staff considers the donation of the sculpture and addition to the city's arts collection in a neighborhood city park consistent with its 2024-30 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Comprehensive Plan.

According to a city statement about the plan, its purpose is to establish a framework for the acquisition, development and improvement of park areas and facilities and the delivery of arts and recreational services throughout the city.

Erickson says the granite sculpture won't require the same upkeep as other outdoor artwork in the city.

“This particular sculpture is not nearly as labor intensive to clean annually like we do with the bronze sculpture, which requires waxing and things like that,” Erickson said. “So, this is just an annual cleaning program.”

The city has an “Adopt a Sculpture” program in place through which volunteers help clean the outdoor sculpture collection each year.