Chelan PUD Surpluses Old Headquarters Land To Allow YMCA Purchase

A move this week by the Chelan PUD is helping the YMCA with its planned move onto the PUD's former headquarters.

PUD commissioners Monday approved the surplussing of 3.3 acres at the Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue campus.

PUD shared services director Dan Frazier says it's a required formality before they can sell the property to the Y. "It's a requirement of the statute to declare a property surplussed before we can enter into a purchase and sale agreement," said Hansen.

The plan now is to formalize the sale of the property to the Y, with the purchase price being $1.2 million.

Frazier said PUD staff is close to finalizing a purchase and sale agreement with the Y, which will then go before commissioners.

“We are continuing to work on the purchase and sale agreement, Frazier said. “We are very close. I was just talking to Steve Robinson from the YMCA board. Hopefully we will get that at the next meeting. If not, the one after that, but we’re really close."

The property being surplussed is composed lots 6, 7 and 8 (the tech shop, utility services building and Fleet Shop).

The Chelan Douglas Port Authority released its option to buy Lot 8 last month.

The lots are on land next to the railroad tracks on the eastern side of the 5th Street campus.

The YMCA’s fundraising goal for the project is now $25.4 million.

The Y has raised $11.3 million so far, 44 percent of its goal, with plans to seek government grants to help with the financing. The Y is also asking for $5,527,500 in public donations for the project

The 3.3 acre YMCA center will occupy not quite half (44%) of the PUD's 7.5 acre campus site.

