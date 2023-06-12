Chelan PUD To Treat Horan Natural Area For Mosquitos

Mosquito treatment is scheduled to begin Friday at Horan Natural Area and Confluence State Park in North Wenatchee.

Chelan County PUD crews plan to apply pellets to control mosquitoes in and around ponds.

PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says it's the earliest possible date to treat the area, although they've been receiving calls about a heavy presence of mosquitos there.

"We had to wait to treat the area until the spring runoff receded," said Hansen. "Otherwise, those high-water flows would just sweep the larvicide pellets away and the treatment would be ineffective."

The PUD owns Horan Natural Area and Confluence State Park and treats the area for mosquitos as needed.

The Horan Natural Area is managed to meet specific federal requirements for the PUD to operate the Rocky Reach Dam.

Spring runoff from snowpack delayed treatment in the area last year until July.

Hansen says the treatment process will start at about 8am Friday.

“We’re going to apply it from a canoe,” Hansen said. “There’s going to be two guys paddling around applying this to the water. They look like little pellets that go into the water and kill mosquito larvae.”

Chelan PUD uses a larvicide known by the brand name VectoLex CG.

The pellets are safe for use around people and pets.

In the meantime, the PUD is encouraging park visitors to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites or explore different areas to recreate until conditions improve.

According to the state Department of Health, over 40 different mosquito species can be found in Washington, and many are vectors for diseases, such as West Nile virus, western equine encephalitis, and St. Louis encephalitis.

In the past, sporadic outbreaks of western equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis had occurred in Washington afflicting hundreds of people.