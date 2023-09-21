Climber Dead From Fall In Okanogan County Backcountry

Another person is dead from a mishap on the mountainous North Central Washington back country.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports a 25-year-old man from Alabama fell 130 feet off of the Goat Wall west of Winthrop.

He and his climbing partners had gone up Goat Wall and were descending when the accident occurred.

Deputies say they were able contact the man after the fall, but had to wait for a helicopter from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station to safely rescue him.

They say the climber subsequently died because of the extent of his injuries.

The Okanogan County Coroner is now working to positively identify the man and his cause of death.

Three people died from an avalanche in mountainous terrain at Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth back in February. It took months to locate all the bodies. Their have been dozens of emergency calls for rescue this summer.