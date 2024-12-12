Colville Woman Among Those Pardoned by President Biden

As his presidency draws to a close, Joe Biden is putting his second chance rhetoric into practice. It comes amid blowback over his recent pardon of son Hunter Biden, who earlier this year was found guilty in separate gun and tax cases.

On Thursday the president commuted nearly 1,500 prison sentences and granted almost 40 pardons to nonviolent offenders who the White House says have led exemplary lives post-incarceration. This reportedly constitutes the largest single-day outpouring of clemency in presidential history.

Among those pardoned was 60-year-old Rosetta Davis of Colville.

Get our free mobile app

According to the White House, Davis completed her sentence on unspecified drug charges and since then "has maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse."

"Colleagues, family, friends and neighbors all speak highly of her, citing her hard work, dependability and willingness to serve as an example of rehabilitation to those with criminal records or who are battling with addiction."

Two other Washingtonians have joined the ranks of the pardoned.

36-year-old Terence Jackson, of Seattle, pleaded to guilty to drug charges at a time when the national mood was more carceral and "tough on crime."

"If Mr. Jackson had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices," the White House writes, "he would have likely received a shorter sentence. In the years since his release, Mr. Jackson has worked in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree while he works full-time. In addition to studying, Mr. Jackson has volunteered in his community, including as a barber to children in need. He is described by those who know him as dependable and caring and as someone who always tries to help others."

Russell Portner, a 74-year-old Cowlitz County man and veteran of the Vietnam War, has likewise turned the page on his narcotized past, according to the White House:

"Since his conviction, [Portner] married, raised four children, operated a successful business and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service. He is currently a member of several veterans organizations. Neighbors, business associates and friends describe him as trustworthy, loyal and as a respected businessperson."

Click here for a complete list of pardonees.