Northport Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

A Stevens County man is dead after being shot by police officers near Northport on Sunday afternoon.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says it occurred at around 5:15 p.m. at a property in the 3300 block of State Route 25 when deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Investigators say the wanted man exited the residence with a firearm at his hip and was advised he was under arrest but failed to surrender.

Deputies then called in a crisis negotiator in an attempt to deescalate the situation but after several minutes, the man fled from the scene.

He was pursued by deputies who deployed a non-lethal pepper ball in an attempt to subdue him, but when the man reportedly drew his gun, deputies were forced to discharge their weapons to contain the threat.

The man was wounded and deputies immediately rendered medical aid before he was transported to Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville where he died a short time later from his injuries.

The Washington State Patrol is now heading up an investigation into the lethal force incident, and it's assumed the deputies involved in opening fire on the man have all been placed on administrative leave pending its outcome, although the Sheriff's Office did not indicate if this standard protocol for officer-involved shootings has been implemented.