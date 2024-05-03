Confluence Health Employees Honored By CDHD For Excellence

Confluence Health is being honored by the Chelan Douglas Health District for positively impacting public health in the two counties.

The Health District has given it's 2024 Champions of Public Health Award to Confluence Health.

Two infectious disease doctors, a dietician and two other specialists with Confluence Health were singled out for their achievements.

The five were recognized for making vital contributions to health care delivery in the two-county region.

Maternity services and infant case manager Amber Aiken is being honored for connecting clients with valuable resources. She was noted for making countless referrals and being an advocate for delivery of maternity and infant care.

Confluence Health lactation coordinator Carrie Bews was noted for going above and beyond in her work in lactation education and providing valuable mentorship in supporting clients to reach their breastfeeding goals.

Dietitian specialist Jess Tyrrell was nominated as a Champion of Public Health by staff at CDHD for having a commitment to educating Chelan and Douglas counties about nutrition and wellness. Tyrrell was noted for offering her expertise through a weight loss support group each month and for her efforts in the community to promote nutrition.

Two Confluence Health physicians were also recognized for their work in infectious disease.

Infectious disease physician manager Dr. Mark Johnson was honored for his dedication to bridging the gap between larger health systems and local public health jurisdictions. Johnson is credited with enhancing infectious disease services, extending telemedicine support to neighboring counties and strengthening healthcare access. He was singled out for being a valued colleague and trusted advisor.

In addition, infectious disease physician Dr. Ahmad Musmar was honored for managing inpatient service and providing telemedicine support to neighboring counties. He was also noted for his expertise and dedication in the fight against infectious disease.

“We are incredibly proud to have five amazing individuals recognized for their outstanding contributions, rightly being honored as Champions of Public Health,” said Confluence Health CEO, Dr. Andrew Jones. “Our partnership with the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) is incredibly important as we work together for the health and wellbeing of the community we serve, and we are grateful for their recognition of the outstanding work our staff and providers contribute to support those goals