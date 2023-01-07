Construction on the SR 28 Roundabout Project Near Quincy Starting in April

The Washington State Department of Transportation will begin construction on the SR 28 White Trail Roundabout project on April 3, 2023.

WSDOT is building a roundabout on the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, which is west of Quincy.

Construction will convert traffic on the intersection to one flagger-controlled lane. The intersection will also be fully closed intermittently with detour signs in place.

Grant County and the City of Quincy identified the intersection as a safety concern, with busy traffic flow backing up onto the highway from White Trail Road.

According to local media partner iFIBERONE, WSDOT took the reins of this project after Grant County received a $2.46 million grant from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement program and handed off the project to WSDOT.

The total cost for the SR 28 White Trail Road roundabout project is approximately $2.8 million.

Construction is projected to finish by Fall of 2023.