Cool Down with these Tasty Treats in the Wenatchee Valley!

You scream, I scream, we both, are either running immediately from something or we just want Ice Cream... Yum, I hope it's the second.

Let's head to one of these:

Best Ice Cream Shops in the Wenatchee Valley according to Yelp:

Legend Ice Cream -

"What a delicious surprise!!! Pulled up and saw the ice cream shop on the left and on the right is a place to change your oil? What an odd paring and I almost didn't go in but I am so glad I did. Fresh homemade ice cream is made with liquid nitrogen?!! It kind of reminded me of gelato. I got the chocolate decadence which was an amazingly rich chocolate ice cream with pieces of homemade brownies and cookie dough. Will be back to try other flavors!" - Paul M

LEGEND ICE CREAM - Yelp

Owl Soda Fountain -

"Tasty sandwiches and fudge! They have a service window but we are in! The have a cute little jukebox as well. Would recommend" - Allie B

OWL SODA FOUNTAIN & GIFTS - Yelp

Ice -

"Always looking for yummy treats on trips and Ice didn't disappoint! Their selections of gelato were good and we had the guava, peach and berry. Wish I had room to try more but will be back especially to try their banana split! " - Mark Y

ICE - Yelp

Blue Spoon Yogurt -

"We enjoy coming here while visiting. The staff is always friendly. Always clean and have a nice variety of options for flavors and toppings. Great place to take your kids for a treat." - Brian J

BLUE SPOON YOGURT - Yelp

EZ's Burger Deluxe -

"Great food but the service was even better. Very friendly and very thorough and made sure I understood all the options. The Halibut sandwich was perfectly cooked and dressed. The milkshakes are the best in town!" - Dave S

EZ’S BURGER DELUXE - Yelp

Dizzy D's -

"Service and food were equally great. Definitely recommend anyone eat there. Great location" - Matt R

DIZZY D’S - Yelp

Dairy Queen -

"We were very happy with the young man that served us behind the counter. He was friendly with us and the previous customer who had a small child. We had the DQ vanilla soft serve. It was excellent from the ice cream to the cone." - Dana H

DAIRY QUEEN - Yelp

MMMMmmm, ok after all these posts, I NEED Ice Cream.

