Chelan County Community Development Director Deanna Walter wants to get public feedback next month on how to improve the department's customer service.

Walter will be holding a community outreach meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13th

"I would like to move this department forward regarding customer service and permitting timelines so I want to make sure the changes we are making are beneficial to our customers" said Walter who became the permanent director of Community Development in April.

The meeting will be 6 to 8 p.m. in the Wenatchee High Scholl commons area, 1101 Millerdale Ave. in Wenatchee.

"I want to swing our doors open and say this is what we are doing and get some feedback" Walter will be joined by staff including the department’s new building official and assistant director. The topics will include improvements already made to customer service and the building permit application process.

Get our free mobile app

The meeting September 13th will also cover accessory dwelling units often called ADUs, and some information on new legislation that encourages the construction of ADU's.

Walter says she plans to hold ongoing public outreach and future meetings in other parts of the county similar to meetings she held annually when she served as County assessor.

“I want these meetings to be a tool to not only better educate the community about our role in Chelan County but also to address timely topics and concerns from the public,” Walter said.