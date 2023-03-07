Crash Seriously Injures Leavenworth Man

A Leavenworth man is in the hospital with serious injuries from a crash west of Cle Elum Tuesday (3/7).

State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel responded shortly after the crash occurred.

"A sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, approaching exit 70, left the roadway, straightening out on the curve and rolled a couple times and landed on its top. Driver self extricated himself, then he was transported to the hospital." Trooper Cumaravel said.

Despite being able to free himself under his own power, 74-year-old David Berry suffered injuries that are described as severe. His 2001 Mercury Cougar is totaled.

"There's quite a bit of blood in the car as it was upside down. Paperwork and debris all over the median." Trooper Cumaravel said.

What caused Berry to leave the roadway has not been determined.

"I'm not sure if he fell asleep or wasn't paying attention. That portion is still being investigated." Trooper Cumaravel added.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for awhile, but crews had the road cleared late Tuesday afternoon.

