One Dead In Rollover Accident Near Cle Elum

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Friday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred on Interstate-90 about seven miles west of Cle Elum at around 11:30 a.m. when a vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The unidentified driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says the victim was not wearing a seat belt and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.