Police Say Two Arrested After Being Found With Fentanyl, Cocaine

Two people are in jail after being found in possession of illegal drugs in Grant County.

Forty-four-year-old Jonathan Atabelo and 26-year-old Yasmine Stevens were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate-90 about seven miles west of Moses Lake last Wednesday (Nov. 22) at around 8 p.m.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies found cocaine and fentanyl inside the pair's pickup truck.

"The street value of the cocaine that was recovered is about twenty-five-hundred dollars, and the street value of the fentanyl pills is about two-thousand dollars."

Overall, Foreman says the bust was relatively small but every fentanyl pill that's taken off the street is a big victory for law enforcement and the community.

"This is one of the smaller takedowns that we've had but fentanyl is so poisonous that every pill we take off the street equals a potential death. So taking five-hundred fentanyl tablets off the street potentially amounts to five-hundred lives saved."

Foreman says Atabelo and Stevens are transients from the Tacoma area.

Both are currently being held in the Grant County Jail.

