Crews Quickly Knock Down Another Fire on Stayman Flats Road

A brush fire Wednesday evening by the Knapps Hill Tunnel could have been a lot more destructive.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said the fire was first reported to be north of the tunnel, close to last week's Stayman Flats fire.

"When I got there it was actually on the south side of Knapps Hill Tunnel near Stayman Flats Road in an orchard off to the side," Weber said.

Crews from Chelan County Fire Districts 1 and 8 responded to the 50ft by 50ft blaze. There were no injuries or structures damaged.

The state patrol intended to close the highway down for a time, but decided against it due to the quick response.

No cause has been determined.