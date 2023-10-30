The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced Daryl Ferguson is the 2024 Leman Johnson Recipient. The award was announced at the Festival’s Fundraising Auction Saturday evening.

Annually the Apple Blossom Festival Board of Directors presents an award in memory of Mr. Leman Johnson to honor his exceptional volunteerism. This award is the most prestigious award the Apple Blossom Festival presents, and it celebrates the true volunteer spirit. This award was created in 1983!

2024 Director General Craig Field and Assistant Director General Curt Ulrich presented the award to Ferguson. “Curt and I couldn’t of been more happier presenting the Leman Johnson award to Daryl,” said Craig Field “When it comes to parade’s Daryl knows it all and is very passionate about his volunteerism.”

Volunteerism Has Always Been Part of Ferguson's Life

Daryl Ferguson grew up in Twisp where his father Ralph served as the mayor for many years modeling volunteerism and small-town pride. He instilled in Daryl a lifelong passion for community service. Ferguson moved to Pateros as a young adult to start his career in Insurance. While in Pateros he quickly and wholeheartedly planned and oversaw the town's Founders Day events.

Daryl then moved to Chelan, splitting his time with Wenatchee and the Lake Life. Ferguson saw his next opportunity to serve his community and became an active member of the Apple Blossom family, joining the Apple Blossom Board in 1995 and chaired the Jewelry, Clothing, and the Pre-Parade Show. While volunteering for the Pre-Parade Show, Grand Parade Chairman Greg Eastman invited Daryl to assist him. Daryl “helped out” with the Parade every year until he became the official Chair in 2005. Daryl is one of Apple Blossom Festival’s longest running Chairpersons and 2024 will mark his 20th year.

Get our free mobile app

Daryl, along with his wife Mona was the 2013 Director General and that year he still organized the parade before jumping in his car to ride down the route.

Daryl’s expertise with Parades is well known throughout the state as he has helped out with the Manson Apple Blossom Parade for the past 9 years and the Spokane Lilac Festival Parade for the for 2 years. Daryl’s children have participated in every youth parade on bikes, wagons, floats, cars, and trucks! Apple Blossom has always been a core component of the Ferguson Family, and his daughter Lauren embraced her Dad's love of the festival and was crowned as a Junior Royalty Princess and later as a Princess in the 2010 Apple Blossom Court.