Dead Body Found in the Columbia River at Rocky Reach Dam

Chelan County deputies responded to a report of a dead body floating in the Columbia River at the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning.

Detectives recovered a deceased man from the water.

The man’s body is currently in the custody of Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris as they try to identify the deceased.

Currently, detectives believe there is no evidence of foul play and that this was an isolated incident, with no immediate threat to the public.

More details on this case will be revealed once investigators notify this man’s loved ones.