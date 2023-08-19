The Gray Fire which started Friday afternoon near Medical Lake has grown to 9,500 acres and one death has been reported according to KHQ

According to fire officials, at least 185 structures have been lost and more are threatened, though it's unknown how many are homes or secondary structures.

The latest evacuations as of Saturday afternoon;

Level 2 (Get set!) evacuations have extended to include:

Granite Lake on the East

Tyler and Malloy Prairie on the West

I90 on the South

Drumheller, around the current Level 3 area to Baker and Cameron

Level 3 (Go now!) evacuations include:

The entire city of Medical Lake

The southern end of Clear Lake, including West MallaRoad Bay Road

The entire town of Four Lakes and the area south along SR 904 and Murphy Road to Jensen Road

South of SR 904, West of I-90 and North of Medial Lake Four Lakes Road

East of Silver Lake: Specifically, the area encompassed by Medical Lake-Four Lakes road to Lake Side Drive to Granite Lake Road, with the southern boundary of I-90

Residents West to Gray Road, East to Silver Lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to the Medical Lake city limits

Fancher Road

An emergency shelter has been set up at Spokane Falls Community College. The Spokane County Fairgrounds are open for those with large animals or livestock.

I-90 is closed in both directions from MP 257 at Tyler to MP 277.7 at US-2 with fire on both sides of the roadway. A detour is in place on SR-904 through Cheney to Tyler. There is no estimated time for reopening.