Department of Fish and Wildlife Release Campfire Restrictions

Campers will face campfires restrictions while visiting eastern Washington starting July 7.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said they are prohibiting visitors from lighting fires while visiting WDFW-managed lands.

Visitors will be restricted from doing the following starting Friday, July 7:

Making fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Discharging firearms for target shooting or other recreational purposes, aside from lawful hunting, unless otherwise posted. Exception: Target shooting is permitted from sunrise to 10 a.m. through Aug. 15, but only in the following areas: Methow Shooting Range, Methow Wildlife Area Unit, and the Asotin Creek Shooting Range, Asotin Creek Wildlife Area Unit.

Starting Aug. 16 through Sept. 15, WDFW will prohibit discharging firearms for target shooting anywhere on WDFW-managed lands (including the previously mentioned target shooting ranges) in eastern Washington.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.

Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

