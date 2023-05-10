Don’t Miss Your Once in a Lifetime Chance to View Awesome Northern Lights

Have you ever seen the beauty of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis)?

A large solar flare is due to reach Earth Wednesday night. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center, A G3 (STRONG) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is now in effect for Thursday, May 11th.

What does this mean? When Should we watch for the spectacular northern lights?

The aurora could be seen in the most northern portion of the U.S, in Maine and northern Michigan. The northern lights may be seen as low as Washington, Wisconsin, and New York.

How can you best view the northern lights?

Go out at night, away from city lights. The best time, is usually between 10 pm and 2 am. Be sure you're comfortable. Bring a blanket and maybe some snacks. Remember, there's NO guarantee. Stay the course.

