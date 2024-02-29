Oregon Woman Pleads Guilty To Rape In Wenatchee From 2021

Prosecutors are recommending a nine-month prison sentence for a 52-year-old woman who entered a plea deal on a rape charge in 2021.

Cynthia Collier of Redmond, Oregon entered a plea Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape.

Collier admitted that while living in Wenatchee more than three years ago, she sexually assaulted a woman who'd passed out at her home after a night of drinking.

She was originally charged with second-degree rape in 2022 after she'd moved to Redmond.

At the time, the victim told Wenatchee police she had no memory of what had happened. A SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam showed she had suffered physical trauma from the assault.

Collier told police she thought the sexual contact was consensual. But a Wenatchee Police investigator asked for rape charges, saying the victim was not capable of consenting because she was mentally incapacitated.

Judge Travis Brandt revoked Collier's release on bail Wednesday after she entered her plea deal. She's now in the Chelan Country Regional Justice Center awaiting her sentencing, which is scheduled for April 3.

As a condition of her plea deal, Collier will remain in community custody (parole) for 12 months and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

She also has a five-year no-contact order with the victim.