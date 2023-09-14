Remember the catchy tune "Don't Worry, Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin or more recently, Pharrell's "Happy"? I probably just gave you an ear worm, and you may be humming either melody the rest of the day. Sorry!

But how happy are you with life?

A recent study found 50% said they are “very satisfied” with the way their personal life is going. Happiness is more than a feeling of joy or excitement. It depends on various aspects of life, from emotional well-being to job satisfaction.

How does Washington state rank in the survey of "happiness" ? The Evergreen State did not make the Happiness Top 20

Happiest States in America 1. Utah 11. Delaware 2. Hawaii 12. Massachusetts 3. Maryland 13. North Dakota 4. Minnesota 14. Virginia 5. New Jersey 15. New Hampshire 6. Connecticut 16. New York 7. California 17. Illinois 8. Florida 18. South Dakota 9. Idaho 19. Wisconsin 10. Nebraska 20. South Carolina

Personal finance website WalletHub released their survey findings of 30 leading indicators of a happy life. The criteria ranged from depression rates to income and employment figures.

Best State vs. Worst State Comparisons

Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression , at just over 11% while West Virginia experiences the rate of adult depression at 29 percent.

, at just over 11% while West Virginia experiences the rate of adult depression at 29 percent. New Jersey records the lowest rate of suicides at 7 per 100,000 residents , compared to Wyoming, where the rate is the highest at 32.

, compared to Wyoming, where the rate is the highest at 32. Utah has the highest rate of volunteerism , over 40 percent, more than double than in Florida, the state with the least volunteerism at under 16%.

, over 40 percent, more than double than in Florida, the state with the least volunteerism at under 16%. Utah has the lowest rate of divorced and separated couples with 15.5%, compared to the highest rate in New Mexico's at 25.6 percent.

So how did Washington rank among the 50 states?

