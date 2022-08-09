Douglas County Fire Flares Up

6:30PM Tuesday This is a developing story and will be updated

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department reports the fire burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 is approximately 15 miles east of Waterville. The fire is headed toward Douglas Creek and Slack Canyon. Sheriff Kevin Morris said one home is under a Level 2 Evacuation Alert but did not have the precise location. A roadblock has been established on Douglas Creek Road north of Wagon Road, according to Morris.

Several agencies are part of a 3rd alarm response to the fire that flared up Tuesday afternoon at the fire reported in the area on Monday.

Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County FD #2 says about 2:30pm Tuesday, crews were dispatched from from Waterville, Entiat, Chelan, Orondo, Cashmere, Wenatchee, and East Wenatchee. Water tenders and brush rigs are part of the response and BLM crews and air support have been requested.

McKellar says winds were reported gusty in the vicinity of the fire. There was no acreage estimate available.

More details will be provided as they come in