Douglas County Holding Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Douglas County residents can dispose of hazardous materials at a special collection event happening later this month.

The County's Director of Solid Waste, Becky Piepel, says they will be accepting a long list of items at no charge.

"Anything that would be household chemicals, things that you'd find under your sink to things you'd use in your yard or on your car."

Among the items that can be taken to the event for disposal are batteries, antifreeze, motor oil, cleaning products and solvents, insecticides and herbicides, propane cylinders, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Get our free mobile app

Piepel says those dropping off items will not need to unload them and everything collected will be transferred to the County's Spokane-based partner for proper disposal.

"Just stay in your car and we'll do the rest. We'll ask you what you have brought for disposal and will look it over before we unload it and send it off to Clean Harbors, who is the company that will ultimately take all of the hazardous waste we collect at the event and dispose of it."

The event is open to all Douglas County residents and proof of residency is required.

It will happen on Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 2nd Street Northeast in East Wenatchee.

For a complete list of items that will be accepted and excluded, click here.