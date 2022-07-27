East Wenatchee Police Hosting National Night Out Wednesday

The East Wenatchee Police Department (EWPD) is hosting its National Night Out event next week at Eastmont Community Park.

EWPD Chief Rick Johnson said the event is a chance for the public to meet their local law enforcement in a more casual setting.

"We'll have a lot of static displays to include patrol cars, ambulances and fire trucks." Johnson said, "We are partnering with Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department and the Washington State Patrol."

There will also be free raffles for things like kids' scooters and bikes as well as smaller items like sunglasses, fidget spinners and other EWPD swag. East Wenatchee Rotary Club will be serving free hotdogs and other food provided by Target. Starr Ranch will be sponsoring a free shaved ice truck.

The community get-together is next Wednesday, August 3rd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm between the aquatic center and the futsal field at Eastmont Community Park.

Johnson added that his department had about 300 people show up to last year's event and they hope to do even better next week.

National Night Out is celebrated by over 38 million people across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, territories and military bases worldwide. Communities celebrate the event in a number of ways, including block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and more. Many include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and exhibits.