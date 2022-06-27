East Wenatchee Police Seek Public Assistance to ID Pair of Robbery Suspects

The East Wenatchee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in two separate robberies.

The incidents occurred at the Walgreens on Grant Road on June 18, and the Grocery Outlet on Valley Mall Parkway on June 23.

In each case, the suspects threatened store employees with a knife.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to contact RiverCom at 509-663-9911. Tipsters can remain anonymous.