Update 8:30pm Douglas County Results

The preliminary results as of Tuesday night show the Eastmont Capital Projects Bond is currently just shy of the 60% threshold for passage and received 58.83% approval. The Douglas County Auditor reports an estimated 2,500 ballots remain to be tabulated and the next update is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14th at 4:30pm

Levies in Coullee-Hartline, Bridgeport, Mansfield, Orondo, and Waterville are passing as of Tuesday night. The only levy that appears in doubt is Prop. 1 in Brewster which had received just over 49% approval, just shy of the majority needed to pass. The measure is trailing by 8 votes as of Tuesday night.

UPDATE 8:45pm Chelan County Results

The initial results Tuesday night in Chelan County show every measure on the Special election ballot is passing.

School levies in Cashmere and Entiat and both measures before voters in the Lake Chelan School District are receiving strong support, well above the simple majority needed to pass.

The Chelan County Fire District #9 (69,9%) and Chiwawa Mosquito Control District Annex (76.6%) measures are both passing muster with voters

UPDATE 9:00pm Grant County Results

Grant County voters were passing all but two Special Election ballot issues as of Tuesday night's preliminary results.

The Moses Lake School's Prop. 1 and Wahluke School District levies are failing. The Moses Lake levy received 47.8% approval while under 36% of voters in the Wahluke School District voted yes on the levy. Grant County will revise the tally on Friday, Feb. 16th

UPDATE 9:15pm Okanogan County Results

Voters in Okanogan County were passing every special election measure as of Tuesday night. An estimated 418 ballots remain to be counted on the next update scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16th. It is unclear how many of those ballots may effect the Brewster School District levy where the margin is just 8 votes.

ORIGINAL POST

The preliminary results will be posted here for the Special Election cycle with a number of important funding measures in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant County on the ballot.

The Eastmont School District is asking voters to support a $117 million Capital Projects bond for a second time in 15 months. Various levies to fund education, operations, technology and operations and a number of school districts are also on the ballot.

Some Chelan County voters are also deciding funding requests for fire and mosquito protection taxing districts. Levies will require a simple majority to pass. The Eastmont Bond will have to secure a 60% super majority for approval.

Preliminary results will be available on the county websites sometime after 8pm Tuesday, Feb. 13th Follow the links below Remember to check results on the "multi-county results" links when issues involve voters in more than one county.

Douglas County Special Election Results

Chelan County Special Election Results

Grant County Special Election Results

Okanogan County Special Election Results

