Summer is here! Steven Pass begins an exciting new season at the Bike Park and summer operations this week.

When can you head up & shred it at Stevens Pass?

Thursday (June 22nd): If you’re a Stevens Pass Bike Park Pass Holder. (You can still PURCHASE your season pass ONLINE and join in on the fun for opening day.)

Friday (June 23rd): for the general public

Stevens Pass (Facebook) Stevens Pass (Facebook) loading...

The Stevens Pass Bike trails available for all ability levels:

Golden Spike (Green - flow trail)

Morooka Motion (Green - flow trail)

X (Green - single track)

Rock Crusher (Blue - flow trail)

Piranha Bird (Blue - single track)

PBR "Powered By Rudolph" (Black - flow trail)

Slingshot Wookie (Black - single track)

Berserker (Double Black - single track)

Check out this great map of the Stevens Pass Bike Park, showing the trails listed above HERE.

If you familiar with the bike park, there are two intermediate/Blue runs that aren’t quite ready to ride on yet:

Lichen It and Luvin’ need some additional work and should be open within the next week or two. -Stevens Pass

Purchase your 2023 Steven Pass Bike Park passes (click the links & purchase online)

Season Passes (purchase your Bike Park Pass so you can ride on Thursday’s Bike Park Pass Holder Appreciation Day - June 22nd)

E-bikes are allowed at the bike park but in a downhill capacity only. Uphill travel is not permitted at any time. To best fit the bike racks on the lift your tires should be under 6 inches wide. -Stevens Pass Team

Need a bike to rent? Not a problem. Click the link, Rent and Go!

Stevens Pass Summer Lift Operating Hours: Thursday-Sunday from 10 am- 6 pm

Other Summer Stevens Pass activities include:

A scenic chairlift ride

Disc golf

Hike on the Pacific Crest Trail

Taking a break from your drive on HWY 2 to grab some coffee or enjoy an ice cream at the T-Bar (open daily this summer) The T-Bar, located in the Granite Peaks Lodge, is open seven days a week from 9:30am-2:30pm, and hours will extend to 6pm during bike park operations: Thursdays-Sundays

Stevens Pass (Facebook) Stevens Pass (Facebook) loading...

INFO: Steven Pass

Hiking Safety Tips Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety.