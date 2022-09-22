Expect Delays on US-2 Due to Leavenworth’s Autumn Leaf Festival Parade

Expect detours on US 2 during Leavenworth’s Autumn Leaf Festival Parade on Sep. 24.

The highway will be closed between Ski Hill Drive and Chumstick Highway from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the parade, and will reopen after that time frame.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said traffic is not expected to be busy due to the closure on US 2 between Index and Skykomish.

Due to the Bolt Creek Fire, that portion of the highway will be closed until Sep. 26.

A detour will be in place for vehicles driving on residential streets in Leavenworth.

Other city streets will be closed throughout the weekend due to the festival.

Commuters should expect longer travel times when travelling through Leavenworth.