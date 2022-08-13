Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames

A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13.

Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.

The car rolled multiple times down an embankment before catching fire. The 35-year-old driver from Moses Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington State trooper Jeremy Weber said the fire spread to the size of a football field before it was extinguished.