Washington’s Favorite Dr. Suess Book and Children’s Book Series
For decades, Dr. Suess books have made it fun to read and children have delighted in the tales of the Cat in the Hat, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas or Green Eggs and Ham.
ABC Mouse has examined Google searches over the last 20 years to determine what is the favorite Dr. Suess title in Washington state and it turns out the favorite is.....
"Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose"
"Hop On Pop" is the favorite title in Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin
The best seller "Green Eggs and Ham" is the top choice in; Alaska, California, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, and Rhode Island
"The Cat in the Hat" (my personal fave) is also favored in: Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas
"Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?" was published in 1970 and is a hit in: Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee
What Are the Most Popular Children's Book Series In Every State
ABC Mouse has also researched which popular children's book series lead the way in each state.
- The Nancy Drew Mystery Stories
- Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin
- Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas
- Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah
- California, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York
- States: Hawaii, Kansas, and Oregon
