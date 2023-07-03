Fire Destroys Two Businesses In Downtown Cle Elum

Fire destroyed two businesses in downtown Cle Elum late Sunday night.

Crews responded to the 100 block of East 1st Street around 11:25 p.m. after reports were made of explosion in the area.

Spokesperson Katie Batton with the Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters were unable to extinguish the flames in time to save the buildings.

"The Coal Mountain Caboose restaurant and the Urban Interiors furniture store right next to it both had heavy fire damage and are no longer able to be occupied for business. Some of the surrounding buildings also suffered some smoke damage as well."

In addition to the Cle Elum Fire Department, crews from the Easton and Roslyn Fire Departments, and Kittitas County Fire Districts 6 and 7 also responded to the blaze.

Batton says it appears the fire may have started in a gas line but the fire's exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.