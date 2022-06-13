Fire Destroys Wenatchee Outbuilding, Damages Two Others

Fire destroyed a small structure and damaged two others Monday morning in Wenatchee.

Crews with Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were dispatched to the blaze in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue around 7 a.m.

Fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar says the fire occurred on a parcel with a house that had previously burned down and that the destroyed outbuilding had been occupied prior to Monday’s fire.

“It’s a vacant property (and) a small building,” detailed McKellar. “Apparently there were a couple of people inside the building (who are) believed to be transients.”

No injuries were reported.

The two damaged structures are located on an adjoining property.

Investigators have yet to identify an official cause for the blaze but it is suspected that the people who were occupying the destroyed structure are likely responsible.