Fires Northwest of Plain Still 0% Contained

A more advanced Type 2 incident management team took command of the White River and Irving Peak fires Tuesday morning.

The fires, burning within a few miles of each other northwest of Plain, are still sitting at about 675 combined acres and 0% containment.

Northwest Team 7 Public Information Officer Cheyne Rossbach said the fires are burning in very steep areas that are a challenge to get to.

"We're doing a lot of scouting right now, looking for effective fire line locations in some of this really difficult terrain."

Crews are continuing to prep sections of road in the area with water line. Rossbach estimated there were 117 personnel currently on the fire, although Monday's estimate was 210.

Multiple aircraft are aiding firefighting efforts. Those around Lake Wenatchee are asked to stay off the lake for the benefit of water scoopers.

Tuesday brought a one-degree change in temperature from the day before. An inversion layer is expected to hold smoke in the valley bottoms during the evening hours.

All evacuation orders issued by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office remain unchanged. A Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for five homes on Sears Creek Road, while a Level 2 (Get Set) notice is in place for White River Road. A Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notice has been issued for Little Wenatchee Road.

Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th.