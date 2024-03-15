First KFC , Now Chick-fil-A Pizza? Okay, Why Not?

First KFC introduced the Chizza, which is a piece of the Colonels fried chicken smothered with pizza toppings.

Now, classic chicken sandwich titan Chick-fil-A is offering pizza in a big way.at it's spinoff restaurant, along with mouthwatering hamburgers.

Chick-fil-A has opened Little Blue Menu in College Park, Maryland. The restaurant is named for the blue menus used at Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy's first restaurant.

Little Blue Menu by Chick-fil-A opened in September of '23 and offers catering, to go or delivery only, no dine-in service. Little Blue Menu is introducing pizza and a calzone to the menu as of March 18th. Too bad they missed the launch date of Pi Day, March 14th.

Chick-fill-A said the Pizza choices will include:

Chick-fil-A Pizza and a Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza with Chick-fil-A Nuggets, of course!.

with Chick-fil-A Nuggets, of course!. Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Meats-n-Veggie Pizza .

. Pepperoni Pizza 'Round (calzone)

Little Blue Menu is a a test location for items that may find their way into Chick-fil-A restaurants and as well as some of the flagship's mainstays like classic chicken sandwiches and burgers. It is the only one of it's kind, so far.

