BUSINESS MOTTOS TO LIVE BY: Does Your Workplace Here In Wenatchee Have One?

In the past we’ve written about businesses that we would like to see come to the Wenatchee Valley. We took a look back at some of our favorite places that no longer exist. I’ve talked about my dream to open up a tiki bar in Wenatchee. And checking out some of our favorite bars.

With each successful business, many have mottos that they live by. Within our jobs, and even in our personal lives, it’s about the culture that makes the best work environment. There’s nothing like being positively encouraged and uplifted. I’ve worked at places where I’ve said, “It’s like family here”.

There are several familiar cliche’s in businesses that ring true. “If you want to keep your customers happy, start by keeping your employees happy.” “When your employees are happy at work, they do a better job”. “Clients don’t come first. Employees come first. Take care of your employees, and they’ll take care of their clients”. And, although not a cliche’, someone once told me this, and I loved it. Because you’ve g gotta have fun at the work place. "There is little success where there is little laughter”.

Some well known companies are famously known for their business practices and models with happy team members who strive to make a difference.

IN-N-OUT: This burger joint keeps it simple…for the most part. They do have a not-so-secret, secret menu. But look at their basic menu. The big wigs at In-N-Out will tell you that they do three things well. Hamburgers. It’s a Double Double. It’s a Cheese Burger. It’s a hamburger. But something we’ve all learned in life is that too many choices can be complicated, and multitasking can be a downfall. For In-N-Out, keeping in simple equals ‘quality you can taste’.

CHICK-FIL-A: Keeping with the theme of fast food restaurants, this chicken place, famously known to be closed on Sundays to give their managers and team members a Sabbath, has several core values. A couple of them are, “We’re here to serve”. “We're better together”. These two stand out for me. Serving others…together as a team. And that’s not just something they do behind the counter. Behind the scenes, Many of the Chick-Fil-A’s serve the community with events, even feeding the hungry. I worked for a radio station in Denver where each of the radio personalities to serve the community one way or another. But not for the pat on the back. It had to be on our hearts.

GOODWILL: With successful businesses, it starts with leadership setting the example. I remember someone telling me, a good leader is a good follower. Someone who sets the example for others to follow. Take for instance, inspirational Goodwill Industries CEO, Jim Gibbons. Gibbons is blind, but he hasn’t let his disability stop him from achieving great things or helping others do the same. “So no matter what your challenge has been, the fact that you’re here tells me something about you. To make not only your life better, but the lives of the people that are in your life better.” For him and his team, it’s serving with passion.

WALT DISNEY: “Dream, Believe, Dare, Do”. From the beginning, after losing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in 1928 (which I wrote about last year), Walt Disney had to do the impossible. Pick himself up and start over. Again. And people thought he couldn’t do it. There were even naysayers who said Disneyland would be a failure. Heck, even on opening day in 1955, things did go wrong (right on national TV), and critics called it, “Walt’s Folly”. “Nobody has done this sort of thing before.” But he had a dream. In his speech on July 15th, 1955, Disney said, “Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America…with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.” Nearly 70 people years later, that dream still lives within each Cast Member. A title every ‘employee’ is called. Whether they work at the studio, the Parks, or their cruise ships. Walt Disney once laughed at those who said it wouldn’t work. "It's kind of fun to do the impossible.

I could go on with other businesses, companies, and corporations. But what about you and you place of work here in the Wenatchee Valley? I’d love to hear from you. Of course the success for any of these businesses (and others) is first putting it to action. Then, be accountable. Develop a motto and hang it above your door or on the wall, so it reminds everyone. Just don’t let it become ‘wallpaper’

