Flip Flops, or Thongs, Washington Residents Voted!
I recently had a co-worker ask me,
"Do you call them flip flops or thongs!?"
Quit honestly, if I were the sole discission maker, Flip Flops. Thongs, ew, sounds gross and dated. Yes, I sound extreme, but I said what I said. "Thongs" reminds me of the word, moist. Again, I said what I said.
Sure we get why they could be called, Thongs. They have parts that sit between other parts. I'm trying really hard to keep this rated G ok??
But I have to say Flip Flops, they flip up and hit your heel and flop right back down with ease, comfort and cuteness. Thats a lot better than sitting between cracks. Just saying.
Also, Are we Sisqo?! That Thong, tha tha tha, Thong.
Now we took a poll. This is what people in Washington State had to say about such a question.
"Flip flops..... thong is another word for butt floss" - Cecily
Flip flops. My dad traumatized me when I was registering as a new kid 8th grade in Ellensburg. He looked around at the school and in front of lots of people said "lots of girls wearing thongs around here!" I Still cringe." - Maddison
"Flip flops definitely. Thongs are underwear. Every time I hear thongs, the song pops into my head" - Joey
"Depends on the part of the body on which they are worn." - Mark
"Flip flops" - Melissa
So that settles that.
Flip Flops. If you say otherwise, we aren't friends. Just Kidding. Kind of.
