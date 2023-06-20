Flip Flops, or Thongs, Washington Residents Voted!

I recently had a co-worker ask me,

"Do you call them flip flops or thongs!?"

Quit honestly, if I were the sole discission maker, Flip Flops. Thongs, ew, sounds gross and dated. Yes, I sound extreme, but I said what I said. "Thongs" reminds me of the word, moist. Again, I said what I said.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

Sure we get why they could be called, Thongs. They have parts that sit between other parts. I'm trying really hard to keep this rated G ok??

But I have to say Flip Flops, they flip up and hit your heel and flop right back down with ease, comfort and cuteness. Thats a lot better than sitting between cracks. Just saying.

Also, Are we Sisqo?! That Thong, tha tha tha, Thong.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

Now we took a poll. This is what people in Washington State had to say about such a question.

"Flip flops..... thong is another word for butt floss" - Cecily

Flip flops. My dad traumatized me when I was registering as a new kid 8th grade in Ellensburg. He looked around at the school and in front of lots of people said "lots of girls wearing thongs around here!" I Still cringe." - Maddison

"Flip flops definitely. Thongs are underwear. Every time I hear thongs, the song pops into my head" - Joey

"Depends on the part of the body on which they are worn." - Mark

"Flip flops" - Melissa

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

So that settles that.

Flip Flops. If you say otherwise, we aren't friends. Just Kidding. Kind of.

The Most Cajun Things to Throw on the Grill This Summer We like to do things differently in Louisiana, and when it comes to cooking we're no exception. Some folks even like to toss these non-conventional foods on the grill every now and then.